NEWBERRY COUNTY — Dozens of professionals graduated from the 2025 South Carolina Economic Development Institute (The Institute), a premier training program advancing economic development leadership across the state.

Graduates from the region include ​​Keith Avery of Newberry Electric Cooperative and Leon Fulmer and Karl Sease with Newberry County Council.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA), which, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Commerce (SCDOC), hosts The Institute each year to cultivate state and community leaders committed to fostering prosperity and economic vitality throughout South Carolina.

The Institute offers participants a dynamic and interactive curriculum designed to deepen their understanding of the state’s economic development process. Through immersive sessions, participants gain practical insight into strategies, partnerships and best practices that strengthen South Carolina communities.

Now in its 35th year, The Institute conducts four two-day sessions annually in communities across the state. This year’s sessions were held in Beaufort, Hartsville, Clinton and Greenwood.

Participants represent a diverse range of sectors, including local governments, economic development organizations, school boards, utilities and regional partnerships; all united by their shared commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities. More than 1,800 municipal and county leaders have completed the program since its inception.

Registration for the 2026 Institute class is now underway. To learn more and view the full list of 2025 graduates, visit www.SCEDA.org.

Since 1965, the S.C Economic Developers’ Association has served as the Voice of Economic Development in the Palmetto State. A professional trade association of more than 600 members with representation from all 46 counties, SCEDA includes local and regional economic developers and allies in the private and public sectors. SCEDA’s mission is to enhance the professional development of its membership and to advocate economic development to benefit the citizens of South Carolina.