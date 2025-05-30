PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Mid-Carolina Rebels varsity baseball team is coming off another successful season. They had an overall record of 22-9, were undefeated in region play, won a region title and won another district title.

The success continued with postseason accolades of the dynamic Rebels’ group that helped head coach Lindsey Stribble earn his 250th career win this season.

Kaden Myers, Blake Mills, Colby Livingston, Tanner Shell, Luke Milling and Lawson Lawrence were all-region selections for region 3-AA.

Milling, Lawrence and Myers were all key contributors to the Rebels’ bullpen this season. They combined to throw nine scoreless games this season as a team.

Livingston, Shell and Mills played their roles as well with strong defensive and offensive performances night in and night out.

In addition, Myers was named Region Player of the Year for region 3-AA. This senior class will go down as one of the best in Mid-Carolina history after having three consecutive 20-plus win seasons along with three consecutive district titles and being 2A Upper-State runner-up in 2024.

