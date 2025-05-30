HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves track and field teams wrapped up their season at the Lenoir Rhyne Last Chance Meet with standout performances from both Shamar Brown and Landon Tucker.

Both Brown and Tucker competed in the men’s 400 meter hurdles with impressive performances. Brown not only hit a new personal record but placed first place with a time of 52.26. Tucker wasn’t too far behind placing 3rd place with a time of 54.28.

This marks the conclusion of the Wolves’ 2025 track and field season, wrapping up another year of hard work, dedication, and memorable performances by our student-athletes.