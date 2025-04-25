GREENEVILLE, TN – Newberry College softball dropped the opener 7-3 but stormed back in game two with an offensive explosion, holding off Tusculum for a 11-6 win to earn a split in the SAC doubleheader at Red Edmonds Field. The Wolves racked up 14 hits in game two and used a five-run third inning to help secure the victory.

Game One: Newberry 3, Tusculum 7

Despite a rough start, the Wolves continued to fight throughout the game. Samantha Clark led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Christine Butler and Katie Henri each added RBIs, while Ella Stone recorded a hit and a walk. Newberry chipped away with runs in the second, fifth, and sixth innings but left eight runners stranded.

Lindsey Foster pitched a complete game, giving up seven runs (two earned) on 14 hits. Foster finishes sixth in career victories (33), fourth in career appearances (112), sixth in career innings pitched (390.2), and sixth in career strikeouts (233).

Game Two: Newberry 11, Tusculum 6

Newberry put together one of its most explosive offensive efforts of the season in game two, scoring in four different innings and totaling 14 hits in the win.

Maddy Staples blasted a solo home run and added a two-run double to lead the Wolves’ offensive outburst. Clark also homered once again, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, while Butler reached base two times and scored two runs from the leadoff spot.

Haidyn Campbell scored three runners off her two singles that started and ended the scoring run for the Wolves. Leah Evans and Peyton Little each chipped in multi-hit performances. Newberry racked up 14 hits, seven for extra bases.

Natalie Wescott picked up the win in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing six runs. Lindsey Foster locked down the final two innings in relief, earning the save while only allowing one hit.

This concludes the regular season for the Wolves. Stay up to date on newberrywolves.com to see updates on final standings of the season.