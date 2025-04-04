NEWBERRY — Seniors Ella Pearson and Jess Tomkins were named to the College Sports Communicators Women’s Basketball Academic All-District team.

For a student-athlete to be eligible for the award they must be at least a sophomore academically, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and play in 90 percent of his team’s games.

Tomkins is a Business Administration major and averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game while shooting 55.3% from the floor. In two seasons she finished with 491 points, 293 rebounds and 67 blocks while shooting 52.8% from the floor.

Pearson is an Exercise Science major and averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game with 31 assists, 21 steals and 20 blocked shots. In her four seasons she scored 201 points, grabbed 242 rebounds, dished out 94 assists, blocked 60 shots and had 54 steals.