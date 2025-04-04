NEWBERRY — Graduate student Malakhi Stremlow and senior James Lovorn were named to the College Sports Communicators Men’s Basketball Academic All-District team.

For a student-athlete to be eligible for the award they must be at least a sophomore academically, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and play in 90 percent of his team’s games.

Stremlow is a master’s degree student in Organizational Development and Leadership and averaged 10.2 points and a team best 8.5 rebounds per game. He finished with 718 points and 614 rebounds in his career.

Lovorn is majoring in Sports Management and averaged 12.2 points per game while making 73 three-point field goals and making 42.9% of those shots. In his two years at Newberry he scored 596 points, dished out 104 assists and made 119 3-point field goals.