GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Newberry women’s golf team wrapped up competition at the Lady Bearcat Tournament, hosted in Greenwood, South Carolina, finishing 13th overall with a three-round total of 991 (+127). The Wolves showed consistency throughout the tournament, posting rounds of 331-330-330.

Newberry’s Top Performers:

Blanca Noriega Villar – T-40 | 78 (+6) | Total: 235 (+19)

Birdies: Holes 13 & 14 (RD 3)

Natalia Aguilar – T-60 | 80 (+8) | Total: 243 (+27)

Birdies: Hole 6 (RD 3)

Ashton Moseley – 77th | 90 (+18) | Total: 261 (+43)

Chloe Tanner – T-80 | 90 (+18) | Total: 270 (+52)

Curstan Bunche – T-80 | 92 (+20) | Total: 270 (+52)

Alexa Anderson (IND) – 84th | 111 (+39) | Total: 327 (+108)

The Wolves will now turn their focus to the South Atlantic Women’s Golf Championship at The Preserve at Verdae in their next competition April 6th- April 8th.