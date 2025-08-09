LOUISVILLE, KY – July 31, 2025 – Forty-six players representing schools in ­­­­nine conferences that compete for the Football Bowl Series have been selected for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List.

Leading the way are 2024 Paul Hornung Award Finalist Isaac Brown from Louisville and 11 players who made the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll at least one time in 2024 – Davon Booth (Mississippi State), Demond Claborne (Wake Forest), Ja’Quez Cross (Arkansas State), Jacob De Jesus (Cal, transfer from UNLV), Eli Heidenreich (Navy), Martel Hight (Vanderbilt), Jaden Nixon (UCF, transfer from Western Michigan), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Zylan Perry (Louisiana), Kam Shanks (Arkansas, transfer from UAB) and DT Sheffield (Rutgers, transfer from North Texas). The ACC, Big 10 and Big 12 each landed eight players on the Watch List, with the SEC getting seven; followed by the American Conference with six; the MAC with three; and CUSA, the Mountain West and the Sun Belt with two each.

Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner March 2026 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky.

More information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.

2025 Watch List Selections

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska

Jadan Baugh, Florida

Hank Beatty, Illinois

Marcus Bellon, Nevada

Davon Booth, Mississippi St.

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas St.

Greg Derosiers Jr., Memphis

Jacob De Jesus, Cal

Dylan Edwards, Kansas St.

Brylan Green, Liberty

Ty Harding, UMass

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

Makai Jackson, Indiana

Quinton Jackson, Rice

Kenny Johnson, Pitt

Peyton Jones, Duke

Parker Kingston, BYU

Ismail Mahdi, Arizona

Keelan Marion, Miami

Willie McCoy, UTSA

Easton Messer, FAU

Mekhi Mews, Houston

Jalen Moss, Arizona St.

Jordan Napier, SDSU

Jaden Nixon, UCF

Trebor Pena, Penn St.

Koi Perich, Minnesota

Zylan Perry, Louisiana

Trayvon Rudolph, Toledo

Kam Shanks, Arkansas

DT Sheffield, Rutgers

Hollywood Smothers, NC State

Victor Snow, Buffalo

Smith Snowden, Utah

Kam Thomas, UTEP

Zavion Thomas, LSU

Noah Whittington, Oregon

Ryan Williams, Alabama

Antonio Williams, Clemson

Terrez Worthy, Temple

The players represent 46 different schools and last season combined for more than 42,000 total yards and 266 touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing and returning kicks and punts. The majority of the players on the Watch List play offensive skill positions and are return specialists; three players are defensive backs and return specialists; and there are several players who play both offense and defense.

Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a wide receiver and defensive back, made history as the first two-time winner of the Award in 2024 and cemented his status as the most decorated college football player of all time winning the Heisman Trophy; the Walter Camp, Bednarik and Bilitnikoff Awards; AP and Sporting News College Football Player-of-the-Year; and the Emerging GOAT Award presented by the Muhammad Ali Center. Playing what amounted to a season of all-star football on both sides of the ball, Hunter averaged 112 snaps per game, led the nation with 21 offensive plays of 20 yards or more, ranked second nationally in touchdown receptions and was eighth nationally in passes defended.

The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 15 years including seven winners who were first-round NFL draft picks – Hunter, Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson.