LOUISVILLE, KY – July 31, 2025 – Forty-six players representing schools in nine conferences that compete for the Football Bowl Series have been selected for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List.
Leading the way are 2024 Paul Hornung Award Finalist Isaac Brown from Louisville and 11 players who made the weekly Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll at least one time in 2024 – Davon Booth (Mississippi State), Demond Claborne (Wake Forest), Ja’Quez Cross (Arkansas State), Jacob De Jesus (Cal, transfer from UNLV), Eli Heidenreich (Navy), Martel Hight (Vanderbilt), Jaden Nixon (UCF, transfer from Western Michigan), Koi Perich (Minnesota), Zylan Perry (Louisiana), Kam Shanks (Arkansas, transfer from UAB) and DT Sheffield (Rutgers, transfer from North Texas). The ACC, Big 10 and Big 12 each landed eight players on the Watch List, with the SEC getting seven; followed by the American Conference with six; the MAC with three; and CUSA, the Mountain West and the Sun Belt with two each.
Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner March 2026 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky.
More information about the Award can be found at www.paulhornungaward.com.
2025 Watch List Selections
Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska
Jadan Baugh, Florida
Hank Beatty, Illinois
Marcus Bellon, Nevada
Davon Booth, Mississippi St.
Isaac Brown, Louisville
Josh Cameron, Baylor
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas St.
Greg Derosiers Jr., Memphis
Jacob De Jesus, Cal
Dylan Edwards, Kansas St.
Brylan Green, Liberty
Ty Harding, UMass
Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
Makai Jackson, Indiana
Quinton Jackson, Rice
Kenny Johnson, Pitt
Peyton Jones, Duke
Parker Kingston, BYU
Ismail Mahdi, Arizona
Keelan Marion, Miami
Willie McCoy, UTSA
Easton Messer, FAU
Mekhi Mews, Houston
Jalen Moss, Arizona St.
Jordan Napier, SDSU
Jaden Nixon, UCF
Trebor Pena, Penn St.
Koi Perich, Minnesota
Zylan Perry, Louisiana
Trayvon Rudolph, Toledo
Kam Shanks, Arkansas
DT Sheffield, Rutgers
Hollywood Smothers, NC State
Victor Snow, Buffalo
Smith Snowden, Utah
Kam Thomas, UTEP
Zavion Thomas, LSU
Noah Whittington, Oregon
Ryan Williams, Alabama
Antonio Williams, Clemson
Terrez Worthy, Temple
The players represent 46 different schools and last season combined for more than 42,000 total yards and 266 touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing and returning kicks and punts. The majority of the players on the Watch List play offensive skill positions and are return specialists; three players are defensive backs and return specialists; and there are several players who play both offense and defense.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a wide receiver and defensive back, made history as the first two-time winner of the Award in 2024 and cemented his status as the most decorated college football player of all time winning the Heisman Trophy; the Walter Camp, Bednarik and Bilitnikoff Awards; AP and Sporting News College Football Player-of-the-Year; and the Emerging GOAT Award presented by the Muhammad Ali Center. Playing what amounted to a season of all-star football on both sides of the ball, Hunter averaged 112 snaps per game, led the nation with 21 offensive plays of 20 yards or more, ranked second nationally in touchdown receptions and was eighth nationally in passes defended.
The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 15 years including seven winners who were first-round NFL draft picks – Hunter, Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson.