NEWBERRY — The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) has announced the 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars for NCAA Division II, recognizing 207 student-athletes from 78 institutions for their combined success on the course and in the classroom.

Newberry College proudly placed four student-athletes on the prestigious list, joining an elite group of institutions across the country that had four or more honorees.

The following Wolves were named to the 2024-2025 NCAA Division II Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars:

Benny Fischer

Josh Greig

Javier Borrego Martin

Tom Hull

To qualify for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors, student-athletes must be either a sophomore, junior, or senior academically and athletically, or in their final season of eligibility at the NJCAA level. Nominees must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, hold a stroke average under 78.0 for NCAA Division II, and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2. Recipients must also exemplify high moral character and be in good standing with their institution.