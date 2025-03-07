GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves bounced back in a big way during Game 2 of their doubleheader against Limestone, using an explosive six-run eighth inning to capture an 8-2 victory at FCU Founders Stadium. The win salvaged a split on the day after dropping the opener, 10-0.

Game 1: Limestone 10, Newberry 0 (7 Innings)

Newberry struggled to find their rhythm at the plate in the opener against Limestone, falling 10-0 in a seven-inning contest. Kade Faircloth provided a bright spot for the Wolves, collecting the team’s only extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning. Anthony Plotkin and Bryson Nuckols each added a single, but Newberry couldn’t string together enough offense to push a run across.

On the mound, Hunter French got the start, working 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on three hits. John Rollings came on in relief, tossing 4.2 innings while striking out three. Thomas Wayne finished the game, recording a strikeout in 0.2 innings of work.

Game 2: Newberry 8, Limestone 2 (8 Innings)

Trailing 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, Newberry tied the game with a clutch RBI single from Plotkin. The Wolves then broke it open in the eighth, plating six runs thanks to key hits from Chandler Mims, who delivered a bases-clearing double to drive in three, and Logan Busenlehner, who added an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Plotkin had a solid game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Wilson Wages contributed a double and scored a run.

On the mound, Chansen Cole was outstanding, tossing a complete game and allowing just one earned run on five hits. He struck out nine and walked only two, keeping Limestone’s offense quiet after their early lead.

The Wolves’ late-game clutch plays secured the 8-2 win and provided momentum heading into their next matchup vs. North Greenville University in a single game on March 4th, at 3:30pm.