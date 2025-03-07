PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Wolves men’s wrestling team posted their best performance of the season at the NCAA Division 2 Super Region 2 Tournament at Pembroke, N.C. by taking third place with four wrestlers advancing to the NCAA Championships.

John Parker repeated at Super Region champion at 197 pounds, Andrew Reed won his first Super Region title at 184 pounds, Kale Schrader finished third at 285 pounds and Braden

Tatum took third at 141 pounds to advance to the NCAA Division 2 national championships in Indianapolis, Ind., March 13-14.

Dayton Fields just missed out on a trip to nationals, dropping a 4-2 decision in the third-place match at 174 pounds.

Newberry totaled 109.5 points to finish ahead of fellow Conference Carolina foes Belmont Abbey (107.5), King (107.5) and Mount Olive (92).

Dennis Virelli won his fifth-place match at 157 pounds by forfeit and Hunter McCullough finished sixth at 125 pounds.

Reed took the title at 184 pounds with a 4-2 decision over Kyler Pickard of Belmont Abbey to earn his second trip to nationals after finishing third at the regionals a year ago.

Parker won his second consecutive regional title at 197 pounds by defeating Marvelous Rutledge of Lander 5-4.