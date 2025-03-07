NEWBERRY — Mia Dionisio finished second in the high jump and anchored the team’s 4 x 400-meter relay team to highlight Sunday’s final day of the 2025 South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem.

Dionisio cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches on her second attempt to finish second in the high jump.

Jameria Davis and Meah Jackson tied for fifth and Isabel Farup took seventh with all of them clearing a height of 5-foor-1.

Kiori Butler finished third in the shot put with a best throw of 39-11.5 in her final attempt.

Dionisio combined with Brittany Montgomery, Kamryn Adderton, Nia Quimby and Dionisio to finish eighth with a in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:14.25.

Shamar Brown finished fifth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 49.74 and Tyler Shumate ran a time of 1:57.04 to finish eighth in the 800-meter run.

IrmaWatson-Perez smashed her own meet record with a winning throw of 58 feet, 10 ¼ inches to take first place in the weight throw at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Championships at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The women are in sixth place with 22 points after the first day of the championships.

Watson-Perez saved her best for last to set the meet record in her final attempt to surpass her previous best throw by nearly a foot to win the title by more than eight and a half feet.

The record throw beat her previous record by just under five inches set in 2023 when she also won the title for the first time.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that Watson-Perez finished in the top-5 having taken fourth as a freshman and junior.

The women finished the SAC Championships in seventh place with 46 points and the men 11th with eight points.