NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves took care of business in dominant fashion, securing a doubleheader sweep over Chowan at the Smith Road Complex. The Wolves claimed a 7-2 victory in Game 1 behind a powerful offensive showing and followed it up with a 4-1 win in Game 2, fueled by stellar pitching and timely hitting. The sweep extends Newberry’s solid start to the season as they continue to make a statement on their home turf.

Game 1: Newberry 7, Chowan 2

Newberry used a four-run fifth inning and a complete game from Natalie Wescott to secure the win. Emma Stone led the offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, while Taylor Palfrey and Leah Evans each drove in runs to give the Wolves an early lead.

In the fifth, Haidyn Campbell and Brooke Hodges drew RBI walks, and a Chowan error helped Newberry break the game open. Wescott struck out eight and kept Chowan in check as the Wolves played error-free defense to lock up the victory.

Game 2: Newberry 4, Chowan 1

Chowan struck first in the opening frame, but Newberry’s offense answered back in the bottom of the first when Stone ripped an RBI single down the left field line, tying the game. From there, Maddy Staples continued her hot streak with a two RBI double in the bottom of the third to give the Wolves the lead. Some more insurance came later in the inning off a Samantha Clark RBI single, scoring Staples.

Lindsey Foster dominated in the circle, tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts while allowing just one run.

The Wolves will build off this win as they start conference play vs. Carson Newman on Tuesday, March 4th, at 1pm and 3pm.