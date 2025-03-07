WISE, VA — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team held off a furious rally from UVA Wise to secure a hard-fought 14-12 win at Carl Smith Stadium. With the victory, the Wolves improve to 4-1 on the season and remain unbeaten in South Atlantic Conference (SAC) play at 2-0.

Newberry stormed out of the gates with a dominant first quarter, shutting out the Cavaliers while netting five unanswered goals. Emma Jobs opened the scoring off an assist from Amelia Hawkes, setting the tone for the Wolves’ explosive offense. Hawkes, Dakota Beasley, Trysten Burns, and Scythe Shephard all found the back of the net in the opening period, giving Newberry a commanding 5-0 lead.

UVA Wise responded in the second quarter, resulting in a back-and-forth battle. However, Jobs and Serena Elias continued to produce for Newberry, keeping the Wolves ahead 8-6 at halftime.

UVA Wise came out firing in the third quarter, tying the game at 8-8. Undeterred, Newberry regained momentum as Elias and Jobs delivered key goals to put the Wolves back in front. Shephard added another late in the quarter, giving Newberry an 11-9 edge heading into the final frame.

Jobs’ fourth goal early in the fourth quarter extended the Wolves’ lead to 12-9, but UVA Wise refused to go away. With the game on the line, Burns delivered the dagger, scoring her third goal of the contest with 1:24 left to seal the victory.

The Wolves will compete next on March 5th on Setzler Field against Belmont Abbey College.