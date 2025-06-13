COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley will be moving from the sidelines to the broadcast! Yes, you read that right but it is no need to worry if you are a Gamecocks’ fan.

The three-time national champion head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball program will be apart of the CBS Sports WNBA pregame show coverage. The news was announced on June 4 and she will began work on June 7. She still will remain head coach of the Lady Gamecocks, but will explore this new venture for the summer and off season.

Staley will be alongside former 10-year WNBA veteran Renee Montgomery and veteran sports reporter Sarah Kustok who previously worked for Fox Sports, YES Network and NBA TV.

The Lady Gamecocks’ head coach will be ahead of the June 7 matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. The game will feature former Gamecock and no.1 overall pick Aliyah Boston of the Fever and Kamilla Cardoso of the Sky.

CBS will air eight games this season in a prime time slot as part of their network deal with the WNBA. The pregame show that will feature Staley will appear ahead of four of the eight games. The second will be on July 12 and the final two will be on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

The July 12 game will feature the Las Vegas Aces and another former Gamecock, A’Ja Wilson. Wilson helped deliver the South Carolina women’s basketball program their first national championship in 2017.

This will not be the first time Staley will make a television appearance. She appeared on NBC last summer as part of the network’s basketball coverage for the Olympics with Mike Tirico and has made several cameos on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

The Philadelphia native continues her busy summer with this news and the release of her new book ‘Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and the Life Lessons I Learned From All Three’ that was released on May 20th.

The Gamecock’s faithful will surely be tuned to support their favorite head coach.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews