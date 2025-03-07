NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s tennis teams delivered commanding performances, sweeping Emory & Henry 4-0 in dominant fashion.

Women’s Tennis Rolls to Victory

The Wolves wasted no time setting the tone, as Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval dominated their doubles match with a flawless 6-0 sweep. Not to be outdone, the duo of Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon matched their teammates with another 6-0 shutout, securing the doubles point for Newberry.

The momentum carried into singles play, where Arnal showcased her consistency with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Sarhan followed up with a decisive 6-0, 6-2 win, while Dorval sealed the match with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 performance to clinch the victory for the Wolves.

Men’s Tennis Keeps the Energy High

On the men’s side, James Vincent and Daniel Watson kicked off doubles play with a solid 6-2 victory. Lucas Murk and Senthen Reddy followed with a commanding 6-1 win, securing the doubles point for Newberry.

In singles, David Negzaoui was nearly perfect, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Joshua Fritz added another point with a strong 6-3, 6-0 performance. Reddy then sealed the win for the Wolves, closing out his match 6-3, 6-1 to complete the sweep.

Both the women’s and men’s teams will compete next on March 3rd against Wingate in Wingate, NC.