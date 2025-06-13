NEWBERRY — Senior defenders Brian Lake and Jack Travassos were named to the 2025 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II All America and All South Region Teams.

Travassos, a first team All-SAC selection was named third team All-America while Lake, the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was named to the honorable mention All America team.

Both were named to the All-South Region team.

Lake, a graduate student, started all 17 games at defense and had one goal, two assists, 41 ground balls and 40 forced turnovers and helped the Wolves lead the SAC in caused turnover with 192.

Travassos, also a graduate student, led the Wolves with 64 ground balls, finished second to Lake with 28 caused turnovers while adding a goal and an assist. In his four seasons he accumulated five goals, four assists, 230 ground balls, second in Newberry history, and caused 112 turnovers which is a Newberry career record.

The duo led the Wolves to 10-7 overall record, 7-3 and a fourth place finish in the South Atlantic Conference and a #16 ranking in the final USILA Division 2 national poll.