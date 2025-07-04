NEWBERRY — Five Newberry College field hockey and one lacrosse student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s At-Large Team.

Stembile Chikoore, Kayla Cooke, Emma Hulsmeyer, Wibien Dahmen and Payton Keeler from field hockey and Emma Jobs from women’s lacrosse earned the honors.

Student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), competed in at least 90 percent of the team’s games played or started in at least 66 percent of the team’s games to earn academic all-district honors.

Chikoore and Cooke each graduated in May with degrees in Biology while Jobs earned her degree in Business Administration.

Keeler is majoring in Physical Education, Hulsmeyer is majoring in Healthcare and Dahmen in majoring in Exercise Science.