COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore Joyce Edwards helped the United States claim gold in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile, Sunday night. It marked her third gold medal in as many international appearances over the last three summers. The U.S. topped Brazil, which included former Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso and incoming freshman Ayla McDowell 92-84 to claim the title.

The gold medal game was a back-and-forth affair throughout the 40 minutes. The Americans took a 25-22 lead after the first quarter, but Brazil rallied in the second to take a 47-45 lead into halftime. The surge began with an opening 10-0 run that included five straight points from Cardoso to break a 25-25 tie. After Cardoso poured in five of Brazil’s first nine points in the third to go up 56-49 midway through the period, the U.S. pushed back late to briefly take the lead before a pair of Brazil free throws gave it a 66-65 edge heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the U.S. pushed ahead 70-69 90 seconds into the quarter. An Edwards steal that led to a layup pushed the lead to three, and her layup made it a seven-point margin with 6:37 to play. Cardoso kept Brazil within striking distance, working inside for layups and free throws, but the U.S. was relentless, including Edwards who converted a three-point play to five the Americans an 83-75 lead with 4:16 to play and then hit a tough shot inside for a 10-point lead with 2:34 on the clock. The Brazilians looked to mount a final rally, but solid free throw shooting by the U.S. down the stretch held them off.

Edwards, who finished the championship game with 11 points and seven rebounds, added a third gold medal to her collection, which includes gold in the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, at which she was named MVP, and the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. Cardoso has helped Brazil to silver (2025), gold (2023) and bronze (2021) at the last three FIBA AmeriCups and a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA South America Championships. Tonight’s silver medal is McDowell’s first playing with Brazil.

In the tournament, both the United States and Brazil went undefeated in group play. The Americans won their first games by an average of 43.0 points, while Brazil topped its opponents by 28.5 points per game. Edwards dominated in the four group play games as the U.S.’s top scorer while tying for team-high honors on the glass.

The United States reached the gold medal game behind a 65-53 win over Canada in the semifinals, and Brazil advanced after a dominant 108-68 win over Argentina.

Over the seven games of the event, Cardoso was the tournament’s fourth-best scorer at 14.9 points per game, including 19 in the gold medal contest. She shot a tournament-best 67.8 percent from the field and was its best rebounder at 9.9 boards per contest. Edwards finished the seven-game event with 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. McDowell played in four games, adding 2.3 points and 1.0 steal per game to Brazil’s effort.