NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry Post had themselves a huge bounce back week to get in the win column after coming off a week in which they could buy a win. Chapin-Newberry(7-8, 3-7 league) sweeps Winnsboro Post 16(2-12, 1-9 league) in a three game series with a 14-0 win on Tuesday, July 8.

After a disastrous 0-3 week to start off the month of July, Chapin-Newberry bounced back to deliver a series sweep of their own. The series took place over two days due to weather concerns. Chapin-Newberry defeated Winnsboro Post 16 on Monday, July 7th by the score of 8-3. Then, the two teams got together the next day for a double header at Smith Road Complex on the campus of Newberry College.

The first game was a 13-1 win by the home team. Chapin-Newberry scored their most runs in a game this season in the second of the double header. Things got started at the bottom of the first inning when they scored a quick two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

They followed up their strong first inning with an even better second inning. Chapin-Newberry scored seven runs at the bottom of the to give them a 9-0 lead.

Tyler Stephenson got the start on the mound for Chapin-Newberry, and he pitched a complete game. He threw five innings, had five strike outs and only gave up one hit.

Chapin-Newberry put Winnsboro to bed at the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring another five runs to extend their lead to 14-0.

Maddox Floyd went four-for-four at the plate with three singles, one double and batted in one run. Colby Livingston went three-of-four at the plate and scored three runs. Caden Reeves, Coleman Fryer and Blake Stribble all had two or more RBIs for the day.

Chapin-Newberry are currently sitting in fourth place in league play for League 3. They will have a huge week ahead of them with two important games against Richland Post 215 on Monday and Tuesday at Smith Road Complex for their final two regular season games of the season. Richland Post 215 currently sits in first place in League 3. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. on both days.

