COLUMBIA, S.C. — Intercollegiate athletics have certainly changed a lot in the fifty-plus years since Charles Waddell was a three-sport star at the University of North Carolina more than 50 years ago. Now, South Carolina’s Deputy Athletics Director is retiring and looking forward to the next chapter.

“I’m a team guy, and I like being involved in teams,” said Waddell, who came to South Carolina in 2006 and also served as the sport administrator overseeing a variety of sports, including football, women’s basketball, track and field, men’s basketball, and equestrian. “That’s what college athletics is about. You work with people, and you’re pulling for a common goal. The biggest thing I’ve gained from all these experiences is the people that come into your life, and you develop relationships with. Those relationships turn into friendships.

“Now, I’ll try to get a little more involved with kids in different ways, especially underserved kids and letting them know that they have an opportunity for a good life if they make good decisions. They can achieve more than they think they can sometimes.”

Waddell knows all about achieving at a high level. As a student-athlete, he may have been the Bo Jackson of his era after lettering in football, basketball, and track and field at North Carolina, where he graduated in 1975. He earned the prestigious Patterson Medal as a senior at UNC, which is the highest athletic award at the school. He earned All-ACC honors and All-American honors in football, eventually playing in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and San Diego Chargers. Looking back, he can’t help but reflect on the challenges ahead with all the changes in college athletics.

“The growth that we’ve seen in college athletics and the money involved has changed the scope of what it’s all about,” Waddell said. “It’s much more of a business. It was always a business in college, but with the money involved, you now have more people from the outside that are getting involved with the athletes. Unfortunately, you’re probably going to hear more stories of kids who were taken advantage of or have blown opportunities. All the kids that get paid in college now won’t make it in the professional leagues, so this might be the most money they’re making for their entire life. Hopefully, we can get kids to do the right things by investing and setting aside money because their college career may be the pinnacle of their career. They need to have the right leadership and guidance.”

He credits his parents for providing him with great direction and advice early in his life.

“My dad was a janitor, and my mom cleaned houses and then went back to school and became a nursing assistant when I was in high school,” Waddell said. “She went back to junior college so she could provide assistance to other people. They were solid, hard-working, spiritual people. My mom threatened me that if I ever brought in a B for a grade, I wasn’t going to be able to play for my team. My parents gave us a good structure.”

Prior to coming to work for South Carolina Athletics nearly twenty years ago, Waddell worked in administration at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina where he was the Vice Chancellor for Advancement. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as the Director of Marketing and Sponsorships for Richardson Sports in Charlotte and was responsible for marketing and corporate sponsorships for the Carolina Panthers. He had previously worked as Assistant Commissioner for the Big Ten Conference. Among the many things he will miss about working in intercollegiate athletics, is the daily interaction with student-athletes.

“Getting to know the kids and watching games makes you more invested in it,” Waddell said. “You pull for them a little bit more when you know who the kids really are, as well as the coaches and staff. They’re not just co-workers; they’re friends.

“I just wanted to say thanks for the opportunity to come down and work here! It’s been a great run. Looking back at the success we had in our programs during my time here has been off the charts. I spent the most time with football, women’s basketball and track and field. (Former track and field coach) Curtis (Frye), (former football coach) Steve (Spurrier), and (women’s basketball coach) Dawn (Staley) are all hall of fame coaches. It was great being along for the ride with them.”

As he retires, Waddell looks forward to spending more time with family, including his wife, Sandra, his three grown children, and three grandchildren.

“I’m going to hang out and catch up with the family,” said Waddell. “I’ve got the grandboys who are involved with lots of stuff like soccer and basketball and now a little bit of football. Sandra and I might do a little bit of traveling, but most of what we do will be centered around those three grandboys.”