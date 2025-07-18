COLUMBIA, S.C. — Junior infielder/outfielder Ethan Petry of the University of South Carolina baseball team was picked in the second round by the Washington Nationals on the first day of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday night (July 13).

Petry played and started in 44 games for the Gamecocks in 2025, hitting .321 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 34 RBI. He scored 30 runs, had a .437 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage. Petry had a 23-game reached-base streak from the end of 2024 to the first 16 games of the 2025 season. In his three-year career, Petry had 54 home runs, which is second on Carolina’s all-time home run list. He was an All-SEC First Team selection and consensus Freshman All-American in 2023, when he hit 23 home runs and had 75 RBI on a Super Regional team.

This is the highest a Gamecock has been picked in the MLB Draft since Carmen Mlodzinski was picked 31st overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.

The draft continues on Monday, July 14 with rounds 4-20, streamed on MLB.com.

South Carolina Selections in the 2025 MLB Draft

Rd. (Pick) | Name | Team

2 (49) | Ethan Petry | Washington Nationals