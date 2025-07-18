NEWBERRY — Junior standout wrestler John Parker was named to the 2025 Academic All-America® at-large second team selected by College Sports Communicators.

It’s the second consecutive year that Parker was named to the second team.

Parker, a two-time Super Region champion and national tournament qualifier at 197 pounds, was the Conference Carolinas 2024-25 Winter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Presented by Hudl for men’s wrestling.

This season Parker posted a 27-9 record, with five wins against nationally ranked opponents and finished the season ranked #11 in his weight class.

Parker is a two-time NWCA Division 2 Scholar All-American. He was named the 2024-25 Newberry College Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was the men’s wrestling 2023-34 Elite 23 winner for Conference Carolinas.

He was one of 30 student-athletes representing five different sports to be named to the first two teams.

Parker is the sixth Newberry College student-athlete to earn CSC Academic All-America® honors multiple times.

The Yulee, Fla., native is a Mathematics Education major and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps for four years before coming to Newberry College.

It’s the 40th time a Newberry College student-athlete has earned CSC Academic All-America® since 1982.