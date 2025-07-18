CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior outfielder Cam Cannarella was selected in the Competitive Balance Round A (No. 43 overall) of the MLB draft by the Miami Marlins on Sunday night. He was the final pick prior to the second round. The second and final day of the MLB draft is Monday (rounds 4-20).

Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) was the highest-drafted Tiger since Max Wagner, who was chosen in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. Cannarella, the first Tiger drafted by the Marlins since 2005 (Kris Harvey), became the first Tiger since Seth Beer (2016-18) to be an All-American in multiple years, as he was a third-team All-American in 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, Cannarella hit .353 with five homers, two triples, 22 doubles, 52 RBIs, 62 runs, a .479 on-base percentage and six steals in 61 games in 2025. He ended the season on a 44-game on-base streak and 22-game hitting streak, as he hit .421 with four homers, a triple, 11 doubles, a .684 slugging percentage and .491 on-base percentage during his 22-game hitting streak.

In his career, Cannarella is hitting .360 with 262 hits, 54 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 159 RBIs, 192 runs and 30 steals in 178 games. He also has a .551 slugging percentage and .453 on-base percentage.

One Tiger signee was drafted on Sunday. Infielder Dax Kilby (Newnan, Ga.) was selected in the Competitive Balance Round A (No. 39 overall) by the New York Yankees.