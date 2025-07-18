NEWBERRY — Newberry College Vice President for Athletics Sean Johnson has announced the promotion of Hunter Perry-Gallinger to Senior Associate Athletics Director.

Perry will continue her role as Senior Woman Administrator.

“Hunter plays an invaluable leadership role for our coaches, staff and student-athletes,” said Johnson. “She plays a critical role both externally as our chief revenue officer and internally with her duties as Senior Woman Administrator and sport supervisor. Hunter also plays an important role in our community serving on the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce boards.”

Perry-Gallinger joined the Wolves in summer of 2021 and leads the department’s sponsorship, marketing and game-day experience efforts, while also taking on the role of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee mentor. She also led the charge to bring in-game sponsorship activation back to the Newberry campus and has extended the College’s footprint for sponsors to a national level.

She added the role of Senior Woman Administrator in 2022.

Perry came to Newberry from Lake Superior State University (Mich.), where she has served as Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing, Ticket Coordinator and Senior Woman Administrator. In her role with the Lakers, Perry oversaw ticket operations, sponsorship fulfillment, donor relations, game day/special event promotions and departmental functions.

Before her time at Lake Superior State, Hunter was a graduate assistant at her alma mater, Northwood University (Mich.). Her responsibilities included managing the Student Life Center, event planning and logistics, social media, hospitality, and she served as the point of contact for sports camps.

Hunter graduated from Northwood University in 2016 with a major in Sport Management and a minor in Marketing and Advertising. Perry was a standout thrower for the Timberwolves Track and Field team and still holds the school discus record while earning Academic All-American honors. She completed her Master of Business Administration degree in 2017 from Northwood.