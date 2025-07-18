NEWBERRY — On the verge of his 100th career victory, Newberry College has announced that head football coach Todd Knight has signed a contract extension through the 2031 season.

Knight, entering his 17th season as head coach and 23rd on the Newberry staff, is the winningest coach in school history with 96 victories.

“Coach Knight is the ultimate ambassador for Newberry College,” said vice president for athletics Sean Johnson. “His accomplishments on the field are well documented, but what’s most important is the impact he has—and continues to have—on hundreds of young men in our community, our state and across the region. He is not only the leader of the football program, but an important leader for our department and college.”

Knight was elevated to head coach in 2009 after six seasons as the program’s defensive coordinator. Since then, he has led the Wolves to four of the program’s five NCAA playoff appearances (2013, 2015, 2016, 2021) and three South Atlantic Conference titles (2016, 2021, 2022). He is a three-time SAC Coach of the Year (2016, 2021, 2022).

In 2022, Knight led the Wolves to a 9-2 overall record, the SAC Piedmont Division title, and the overall SAC championship, capped by a 27-24 home victory over Mars Hill.

“I am extremely grateful and excited about the future of the institution and our football program,” said Knight. “I want to thank President Dr. David Harpool and Vice President for Athletics Sean Johnson for giving me the opportunity to stay at home and continue the tradition of excellence we’ve established.”

Three times, Newberry College football has posted at least 10 wins in a season, and Knight has been part of all three teams, including two as head coach. His 2021 team (10-3) defeated defending national champion and No. 2-ranked West Florida to earn the program’s first postseason win since 2006. His 2016 squad also posted double-digit victories (10-2).

During Knight’s tenure as head coach, two student-athletes have been named Harlon Hill Trophy finalists (Raleigh Yeldell and Mario Anderson), and three have earned SAC Player of the Year honors (Ron Parker, Yeldell and Anderson). His players have also garnered 20 All-America selections, 44 all-region picks and 69 first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors, with a total of 120 all-conference selections.

Off the field, Knight’s players have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America honors three times (Brandon Gantt and Sam Hall, twice). Two have received SAC Elite 23 Awards for academic excellence (Ryan Heriot and Carson Smith), and 36 others have earned academic all-district recognition.

Knight’s teams have recorded 11 victories over nationally ranked opponents, including his first win as head coach—a 31-24 road victory over No. 12 Valdosta State. The Wolves have finished in the top half of the conference standings in 10 of his 17 seasons at the helm.

Knight is married to the former Tina Martin. He is the proud father of his daughter, Anna, a Newberry College graduate, and sons, Devin, a recent Florida State University graduate and Michael Cash, a sophomore at Mid-Carolina high school.