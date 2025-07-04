NEWBERRY — Leah Evans, Lindsey Foster, Bethany Pigg, Natalie Wescott and Maddy Staples were honored for their athletic and academic achievements by being named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

To qualify for the award, student-athletes must at least be a sophomore academically and carry at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.

Evans is majoring in Biology, Foster is an Accounting major, Pigg is majoring in Exercise Science, Staples is also majoring in Biology and Wescott is a Nursing major.

Staples batted .356 with a team leading 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 runs batted in.

Evans hit .303 this season with two doubles, a home run and 19 RBI while Pigg batted .294 with two home runs and 20 RBI.

Westcott and Foster shouldered nearly the entire pitching load this season combining to win 19 or the team’s 23 games with a combined 270.2 innings pitched, 23 complete games, three saves while registering 141 strikeouts.