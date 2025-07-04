NEWBERRY — Newberry College head baseball coach Jay Snyder announced that Sean O’Hagan will be the team’s new pitching coach.

O’Hagan joins the Wolves after serving as pitching coach last season at USC Aiken.

We are thrilled to have Sean join our staff,” said Snyder. “His detailed plans on how to develop the pitching staff is exactly what we were looking for. Sean set himself apart from the other candidates when presenting his pitching plans for the staff. His ability to understand how each pitcher’s body moves and collect the data to create an individualized plan for them really stood out to me.”

Last season, he was instrumental in lowering the Pacer’s team earned run average by nearly a run and a half per game while his pitching staff led the Peach Belt Conference in regular season strikeouts with 430 in 427.2 innings. The team finished 19th in the country in strikeouts per nine innings (8.9).

O’Hagan was a graduate assistant pitching coach at Mount Marty University (SD). He developed throwing programs, created development plans, called the pitches, created scouting reports and created a key performance indicator system to evaluate pitcher’s talents.

O’Hagan also spent time at Fast Performance in Denver as a throwing trainer. There, he ran movement assessments, created throwing programs, managed pitch design sessions and built a video library that included plyo drills, warm-up and recovery routines.

He was the pitching coach for the Kenosha Kingfish in the Northwoods League last summer. O’Hagan called the pitches in game, managed the daily throwing program, analyzed pitch data for the players and guided his team to the league’s best opponent batting average, limiting foes to .235.

O’Hagan pitched collegiately at Miles Community College (Mont.) and Regis University (Colo.).

O’Hagan, a native of Thornton, Colo., earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Regis in 2022 and earned a Master’s of Education in Coaching and Leadership from Mount Marty University in May 2024.