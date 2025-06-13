NEWBERRY – Mackenzie Dorr has earned a well-deserved spot among the nation’s elite, as she has been selected to participate in the 2025 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Senior All-Star Game.

The annual event, which highlights the top graduating seniors from across all divisions of NCAA women’s lacrosse, will take place on Saturday, May 31, at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland. Dorr will compete as a member of the Blue Team in the Division II All-Star Game, scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Dorr is one of 52 Division II athletes chosen for the game, joining a talented field of players from across the country. During her career, Dorr earned First Team All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) honors, was named to the IWLCA All-Region Second Team, and holds the highest career save percentage in the history of the Wolves program.

The IWLCA Senior All-Star Games feature 132 student-athletes from 88 schools across Divisions I, II, and III. Admission to the event is free and open to the public, although the games will not be live-streamed.