GREENWOOD, S.C. — Chapin Newberry Post 193/24 got off to a strong start in their season opener to begin the summer. Chapin Newberry(1-0) defeated Greenwood Post(0-1) 13-1 to win their opener on Wednesday, June 4.

Ryan Stoudemire started his second summer as head coach with an impressive win. Chapin Newberry traveled to Greenwood, S.C. to begin their season. This year squad has a few notable names on the roster such as Bryce Satterwhite, Will Satterwhite, Blake Stribble, Colby Livingston, Luke Cromer and Crue Keller.

Chapin Newberry had a strong start to the game by scoring four runs at the top of the first inning. Greenwood Post answered with a run at the bottom of the first inning and that is the only run Chapin Newberry’s defense would allow for the remainder of the game.

The bats stayed hot for Chapin Newberry as they added two more runs to the scoreboard at the top of the third inning. Then, Chapin Newberry put the finishing touches on this win with seven runs at the top of the fifth inning.

Cromer had a game high of three RBIs and went of one-of-two at the plate with a triple. Bryce scored two runs, drove in two runs and went one-of-two at the plate.

The middle of the lineup for Chapin Newberry really shined. Jaydon Glenn went two-of-three at the plate along with the three runs he scored. Raleigh Salters had a two hit night as well and scored two runs. Coleman Fryer had two-for-two night at the plate and also scored two runs.

They will return back to action on Saturday, June 7 against Camden Post on the road. Chapin Newberry will host their home opener on Monday, June 9 against Richland Post and then close out the three-game series on Thursday, June 12 at home.

