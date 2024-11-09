CHESTER, S.C. — Mid-Carolina(4-4, 1-1 region 3-AA) fell 42-0 on the road to Chester(4-5, 3-1 3-AA) on Friday night. The Rebels were rolling a few weeks ago,but have cool down in recent weeks.

They have now lost two of their last three games and were shut out on Friday for the third time this season. The Cyclones scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to lead 12-0.

The Rebels couldn’t stop the bleeding and gave up 22 points in the second quarter to trail 34-0 at halftime.

Mid-Carolina struggled on both sides of the ball all night despite only giving up eight points in the second half.

“It was a tough loss but we still have everything in front of us. We still have a chance to finish with a winning record, make the playoffs and have a shot at finishing in the top two in our region. So, still a lot for us to play for but we have to correct some things on both sides of the ball moving forward,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult.

Mid-Carolina will return home on Friday, Nov. 1 to face Eau Claire. The Rebels will also be at home in their regular season finale on Nov. 8th.

