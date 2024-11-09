SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time since 1998, the Newberry Academy Eagles are playoffs bound. The Eagles(3-6, 1-5 region) defeated Oakbrook Prep(0-9,0-6 region) 44-6 on the road in their regular season finale.

The two teams met on Sept.20 and the Eagles barely escaped with a win. There was no doubt in the second meeting as they scored the most points in a game this season.

Javon Conway led the way with 20 carries for 194 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Thomas McLean also had a solid outing with 64 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Emory Pye had four receptions with 57 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

Jody Ray Miles had a monster game on the defensive line. He recorded a sack and three tackles for loss. The Eagles defense also had two turnovers including a Jackson Montgomery interception.

“I am proud of the guys for the way they fought this season and kept showing up. It hasn’t been all roses, but we are finally in the playoffs after a very long time. We played this team on homecoming and barely won it. We played much better and dominated the entire game. Proud of our guys,” said Eagles head coach Rich Doran.

Newberry Academy will travel to face Richard Winn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8th.

