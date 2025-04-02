NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity baseball team couldn’t wait to turn the page from last week after a rough three-game losing streak that concluded with a disappointing loss against their rivals. A new week brings new opportunity and the Bulldogs took full advantage of that in a region matchup on Tuesday. Newberry(5-5, 3-1 region 5-AAA) defeated Keenan(2-7, 0-7 region 5-AAA) 24-0 in region battle at on Tuesday, April 1st.

April 1st is known for April Fool’s Day, but the Bulldogs were not fooling around. They were eager and focused on stopping their three-game losing streak after a rough stretch of games on last week.

Will Satterwhite got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs, and he was all business. He pitched two innings, struck out all six batters that he faced and did it all while he barely broke a sweat.

The rest of Bulldogs meant business at the plate. They were patient in the batter’s box, didn’t swing at bad pitches and filled the bases with base runners. They scored six runs at the bottom of the first inning to take a 6-0 lead.

They answered the six runs scored in the first inning with another 18 innings scored in the bottom half of the second inning. Mason Mills had two doubles in the inning to score several runs, Will had a RBI double, Julian Senn brought home two runs with a RBI double, Cash Brown had a double in the inning and Bryce Satterwhite also had a RBI single in the inning.

The home team were able to get several at bats in the second inning and took advantage of all of them. It was easily their best scoring inning of the season and the most runs they have scored in a game this season. Thomas Sheppaard closed out the game for the Bulldogs and he did allow one hit but had a solid clsoing performance.

Newberry will have to keep those bats hot because up next is part two of the rivalry series with Mid-Carolina. The Bulldogs will be at home on April 2nd, and are hoping to get revenge after last week’s blowout loss. First pitch is expected to be at 6:00 p.m., but could change due to the weather.

