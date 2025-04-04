NEWBERRY — Former Newberry College Wolves pitcher Zack Kelly is a member of the Boston Red Sox opening day 26-man roster as they kick off the season at the Texas Rangers.

Kelly turned in a solid spring training, posting a 2.35 ERA and a 0.65 WHIP in seven outings. The 30-year-old should pitch in middle relief for Boston in 2025.

Last year Kelly was called up to the majors. He finished the season with a 6-3 record with 61 strikeouts in 56.2 innings while posting a 3.97 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 49 appearances. Opponents hit just .208 again him last season.

In his rookie season in 2022, he pitched 13.2 innings over 13 appearances with one hold and 11 strikeouts.

For his career, Kelly he has a 7-3 record with 79.2 innings pitched over 70 appearances with 78 strikeouts.

Kelly signed with the Oakland A’s as a free agent on June 16, 2017, was released by the A’s and signed by the Angels on April 27, 2018, pitched in the Angels minor league system until he was released in May of 2020.

He was signed by the Red Sox January 4, 2021, was a non-roster invitee to spring training in 2022, and after posting a 6-3 record with Worcester Red Sox, made his MLB debut on August 29 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Daleville, Va. native pitched his junior and senior seasons for the Wolves in 2016 and 2017, posting a career record of 15-7 with five complete games, a 3.36 ERA and 177 strikesouts in 168.2 innings pitched.