PELION, S.C. — The Rebels bounced back and pulled off a huge upset win on the road to get their season back on the right track on Friday night. Mid-Carolina(2-3) defeated Pelion(2-2) by the score of 35-15 on Sept. 19th to get their second win of the season.

Both teams entered Friday’s contest coming off of one score losses from the previous week. The Rebels fell 33-28 to North Central in a game that came down to the wire and the Panthers had a 28-27 loss to Swansea in a hard fought battle.

Mid-Carolina got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown on their second drive of the game to take an early 7-0 lead. The Panthers would then answer and go on a long scoring drive themselves to tie the game at 7-7. The score would remain that way going into the second quarter.

The two teams would exchange scoring drives in the second quarter to go into halftime tied 14-14. The third quarter was a defensive battle for both teams and neither offense could get anything going for majority of the quarter. The Rebels finally had a good offensive drive at the end of the third quarter.

Mid-Carolina then took over the ball game in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 unanswered points and shutting the Panthers’ offense completely down to complete the upset. The Rebels entered the game as an underdog and shocked everyone, especially with their fourth quarter performance.

The Rebels will return home on Friday, Sept. 26th to host Batesburg Leesville before beginning region play in October.

