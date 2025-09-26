NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School has entered the chat as one of the school sin Newberry County that is sweeping away the competition in this Fall sports season. Newberry College football is 2-0, Newberry High School football is 4-0, Mid-Carolina varsity volleyball is off to a 13-1 start to the season, and now the Tigers are celebrating an undefeated week.

Newberry Middle School seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams defeated Batesburg Leesville Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 18th. The seventh grade girls took the court first and took two of three sets in the match to win the match.

The eighth grade girls kept the winning vibes going with a clean sweep. The Lady Tigers won three straight sets to win the match.

Finally, the football team defeated Saluda Middle School by the score of 22-14 to remain undefeated and to keep their four consecutive year game winning streak alive. It was a hard fought battle but the Tigers(3-0) were able to prevail and outlast Saluda. They have scored 116 points on the season and only allowed 21 points.

