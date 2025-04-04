GAFFNEY, S.C. – The No. 13 Newberry College men’s lacrosse team (7-4, 4-1 SAC) put up a strong fight but ultimately fell to No. 3 Limestone, 19-8, in a hard-fought South Atlantic Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves came out with intensity, challenging the Saints from the opening whistle. Despite trailing 7-2 at halftime, Newberry continued to battle, showing resilience on both ends of the field.

Gage Vigar led the offensive effort with three goals and two ground balls, while Liam Vollans contributed two points, two ground balls, and two caused turnovers in a well-rounded performance. Goalie Ben McMullen made an impact in net, securing five saves.

Defensively, the Wolves made Limestone work for every possession. Kaleb Malyon was a standout, causing four turnovers to help disrupt the Saints’ attack.

The Wolves will be back on the road as they get ready to face the Cobras of Coker on April 2 for a 7 p.m. matchup.