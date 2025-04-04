GAFFNEY, S.C. – The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team put up a strong fight but ultimately fell to No. 25 Limestone, 19-7, on Saturday afternoon at Saints Field. The Wolves found themselves trailing 8-3 at halftime, after scoring three points in the first quarter and going scoreless in the second.

Offensively, leading the charge was Serena Elias, who scored 2 points. Behind her, Scythe Shephard, Emma Jobs, Trysten Burns, and Lana Howell each contributed a combined six points. The Wolves scored four points in the third quarter but remained scoreless in the final quarter.

The Wolves found success with 13-of-19 clears and six caused turnovers. They also grabbed a total of 12 ground balls, including three from Mackenzie Dorr and two from Elias.

Newberry’s record now sits at 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the SAC. The Wolves will be back on the road April 2nd against the Cobras of Coker at 4 PM