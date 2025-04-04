NEWBERRY – The Newberry College acrobatics and tumbling team delivered a competitive performance in their final meet of the season on Friday, finishing with a final score of 102.075. The Wolves showcased their skills across all six events, with several standout performances along the way, but fell just short in a tri-meet against the Emmanuel Lions and the Talladega Tornadoes.

The Lions, who were the winners of today’s meet, posted a score of 224.950. Behind them, the Tornadoes finished with a score of 194.295, while the Wolves recorded 102.075.

Newberry opened the competition with the Compulsory event, where they posted a total of 16.050. The team continued into the Acro event, earning 20.550 behind a strong performance in Heat 1.

The Pyramid event saw the Wolves deliver a solid showing, scoring 23.450, their highest-scoring event in the first half of the meet. They carried their momentum into the Toss event, where they earned 13.150 to maintain their competitive standing.

In the Tumbling event, Newberry totaled 28.875, highlighted by standout performances in the Trio Pass from Emily Mullins, Makayla Brown, Hannah Ghaly and the Duo Pass from Emma Pittser and StellaGrace Allen, the Aerial Pass from Hannah Ghaly, the Six-Element Pass from Makayla Brown, and the Open Pass from Emily Mullins.

With this meet, Newberry College concludes their 2025 season, reflecting on a first-year of progress and achievement.