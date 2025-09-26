NEWBERRY — The Wolves suffer their first regular season and conference loss on Saturday night at home. Newberry College(2-1, 1-1 SAC) fell 21-10 at home to Catawba(3-1, 2-1 SAC) on Saturday, Sept. 20th.

The Wolves’ offense struggled to score points under the lights on Saturday night at Setzler Field. Their offense was able to gain 314 total yards of offense but only score 10 points.

Catawba scored on the opening drive of the game that went 79 yards and took almost seven minutes of the game clock. They took an early 7-0 lead.

Newberry held the ball for nearly six minutes but came away with no points after a failed fourth down attempt on Catawba’s 33-yard line. Both teams would exchange punts on each of their next offensive drives, but the Wolves finally got something going late in the first quarter.

The home team opened the second quarter with a touchdown drive of their own to tie the game at 7-7. The speedster Keith Desaussure scored from 23 yards out on a wide receiver reverse. The Indians would immediately the Wolves touchdown drive with one of their own. They went on a eleven play touchdown drive that went 75 yards to reclaim the lead, 14-7.

The Wolves couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end and went into halftime trailing 14-7. They would get the ball back to start the third quarter and would have the ball for five minutes of the game clock but not score.

Both teams would continue to struggle on the offensive side of the ball for the remainder of the third quarter. Newberry College finally got something going on offense late in the quarter and that drive would carry over to the start of the fourth quarter.

The Wolves had the ball at the start of the final period and were looking to tie the game. Chapria dropped a dime to a wide open reciever down the field that would’ve been a walk in touchdown, but was a dropped pass instead. Newberry would have to settle for a field goal to cut into the deficit, 14-10.

The Indians would again answer the Wolves field goal with a touchdown drive that would eventually be the score to put the home team away. Bennett Galloway would cap off his great night with his third rushing touchdown of the night. The Indians starting running back had 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns with 16 carries.

Newberry College would go on another long offensive drive late in the fourth quarter that ended on a fail fourth down attempt in the red zone. Catawba would run out the clock and hand the Wolves their first loss of the season.

Charpia had 202 passing yards, but the Wolves would only rushed for 112 yards total as a team. Deandre Coleman had a big game on the outside for the Wolves with four receptions for 90 yards and made two huge plays during the game on critical third downs.

Newberry College will now have to bounce back this Saturday, Sept.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @ TheNBOnews