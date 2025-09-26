NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club hosted their September meeting at Central United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Touchdown Club has been celebrating the high school and college student-athletes in the county for nearly three decades with the help of local businesses, business owners, local churches and community members.

Newberry High School, Mid-Carolina High School, Whitmire Community School and Newberry College were all in attendance to celebrate the September Players of the Month for each of their football teams. Wolves head coach Todd Knight also kicked off the 2025 Touchdown Club meetings as the guest speaker. Knight, as always, delivered a energetic and passionate speech about teamwork and doing it the ‘Wolves Way.’ It is a message that he often shares with his own team and many people in the room received the message as well.

As Knight explained, the Wolves Way is not about doing it your individual way but about coming together as a team to reach a common goal. The Wolves Way is also about sacrifice, dedication and principles to mold young males into becoming better men.

Listed below are the September Players of the Month for each school. Please take time to congratulate these student-athletes as you see them in the community or at home games!

Newberry High School

Player | Position | Award

Kenton Caldwell , Quarterback- Offense

Julian Senn, Linebacker | Defense

Eric Rubio, Kicker | Special Teams

Mid-Carolina High School

Blair Cromer, Offensive Lineman – Offense

Wyatt Mazza, Linebacker – Defense

Ryker Woolstenhulme, Kicker/Running back/Linebacker – Special Teams

Whitmire Community School

Landon Wulf, Running back/Defensive back – Offense

Sam Moore, Defensive lineman – Defense

Dalton Williams, Long Snapper/Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman – Special Teams

Newberry College

Reed Charpia, Quarterback – Offense

Mickey Blandin, Linebacker – Defense

Burke Neetles, Kicker/Punter – Special Teams

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews