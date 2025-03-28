NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity softball team were looking to snap there five game losing streak and hoping not to turn it into six games. Well, that didn’t happen due to the hot bats of the Lady Red Devils. The Lady Bulldogs(1-6) fell 16-4 at home to Clinton(4-6-1, 0-3 region 3-AA) on Thursday evening.

The two long time rivals got together for a non-region game on Thursday, March 27 on the campus of Newberry High School. Both teams were fresh off close losses in their previous games and were looking to close out week three of the softball season with a win.

Sydney West got the start at pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs and she had a rough opening inning. She gave up seven runs in the first inning and the home team found themselves in an early hole. They were down 7-0 going into the bottom half of the first inning.

Newberry responded though and was able to cut into the deficit. Cheyanne Anderson was able to drive in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs on RBI double. Then, Courtney Scurry was able to bring Anderson home for a score with a RBI double of her own. The home team went into the second inning down just 7-3 after a disastrous start to the game.

Clinton was able to add another run at the top of second inning after Newberry’s defense and pitcher settled into the game. The home team offense went cold in the bottom half of the second inning.

The Lady Red Devils added another run at the top of the third inning and now lead 9-3. The Bulldogs were able to match Clinton’s run with one of their own after Anderson got her second hit of the game. She was able to get a triple and Scurry was able to drive her home. Newberry trailed 9-4 going into the fourth inning and that would be the closest the score for the remainder of the game.

Clinton went on a tear in the fourth inning, much like the first inning, to put the game away. They scored seven runs at the top of the fourth inning which included a two-run home run to put the game away. Newberry couldn’t find a rally after a disappointing fourth inning run the visitors and they would go on to lose their sixth consecutive game.

Newberry will have a few days off before returning to action on Monday, March 31st for a road game against Fairfield Central.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews