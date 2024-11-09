NEWBERRY — The rosters for the 77th Annual Touchstone Energy Bowl were announced on Monday and Newberry High School had two players to be named on the South team.

Senior wide receiver Calab Levy and senior linebacker Jared Acosta will be representing the Bulldogs. Levy has been a consistent offensive weapon for Newberry all season. He has recorded a 200 yard receiving game this season and leads his team in receiving yards.

Acosta is the leading tackler for Newberry and is on his way to a third consecutive 100 tackle season. Acosta is also a two-time all state selection and won Defensive Player of the Year for the Observer in 2023.

Levy and Acosta will also be joined by their head coach Cedrick Jeter after he was named as one of the coaches for the South team.

This year’s game will be played on Dec. 21 after the season was pushed back due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene. The game will take place at Myrtle Beach High School’s Doug Shaw Stadium.

