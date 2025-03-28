PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Mid Carolina Rebels(3-4, 2-0 region 3-AA) varsity softball team finished out the week with three big wins in a row. On Tuesday, the Rebels defeated Clinton 13-3 in the first region contest at Clinton. Leading hitters for Mid Carolina: Nora Cutler 3-4 with 2 HR, Maloree Grimsley 3-3, Lucie Jeffcoat 3-3. The winning pitcher for the Rebels was Mary Grace Bryant who pitched 5 innings, giving up 3 hits, and finishing up with 5 strikeouts.

On Wednesday, the Rebels traveled to River Bluff for a non- conference battle with the Gators. Gabi Riddle got the start for Mid Carolina going 4 innings, giving up 4 hits and striking out 9. Leading hitters for MC: Maloree Grimsley 2-3, Carter Vinson 1-1, Jordyn Marsh 1-3.

Friday, the Rebels hosted the Red Devils from Clinton in the first home game of the season and another big region battle. The Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the contest and never looked back as MC defeated Clinton 12-1 in five innings. The bats were hot as several players had multiple hits and homeruns. Savannah Moore went 2-3 with 1 HR, Gabi Riddle was 3-3 with two doubles, Maloree Grimsley was 1-3 with 1 HR, Katie Gallman 2-3, Lucie Jeffcoat 2-3

1 HR, Jordyn Marsh 1-2, 1 HR. Mary Grace Bryant picked up the win for the Rebels pitching all 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and striking out 5.

The Rebels will play at home on Tuesday, March 25 in a region contest with Eau Claire High School, and will return home on Wednesday in a non-region matchup with Strom Thurmond. The Rebels will then make the trip to Columbia to face Eau Claire on Friday. All games are scheduled for 6:00.