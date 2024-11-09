NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs keep on rolling with their third straight win. Newberry(5-3, shuts out Swansea(7-3, 2-2 region 4-AAA) 45-0 to remain number one in the region standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

Newberry’s offense once again took center stage. Kenton Caldwell went 10-of-10 from the pocket with 288 yards passing and three touchdowns. BJ Jones had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ty Abrams also had a rushing touchdown as well.

Cash Brown, Jamel Howse and CJ Earl each had a receiving touchdown.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and led 14-0. They put up another 24 points in the second quarter and held 38-0 lead at halftime.

Their offense scored 45 points for the second consecutive week and have put up 40 points in for the fourth consecutive game.

This was the Bulldogs third shut out of the season and they are undefeated in the region. A win this Friday on the road against Silver Buff will crown them as region champs.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews