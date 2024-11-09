NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs played their last regular season game in 2024 at Mike Ware Field on Friday night and made a huge statement with a blowout win on senior night. Newberry(4-3, 2-0 region 4-AAA) beat Keenan(6-4, 2-2 region 4-AAA) 45-20 to remain undefeated in region play.

Kenton Caldwell dominated with five total touchdowns on the night. He threw three passing touchdowns and ran for two scores on the ground.

BJ Jones also continued his stellar junior season and added a receiving touchdown to his totals for the season. Cash Brown is also having a fantastic junior season as well. The speedy receiver found the end zone with a touchdown reception. CJ Earl and Isaiah Glymph each had touchdown receptions as well.

Bryce Satterwhite also added to his season totals with a touchdown pass. Daniel Terran, senior kicker, kept his high field goal percentage in tack by knocking down another field goal in this game.

It was a complete dominate effort by the Bulldogs in front of their home crowd for the last regular season home game.

“We just taking care of business on offense and defense each week. We are continuously trying to execute at high level on both sides of the ball and taking it week-by-week. We have put ourselves in a great position heading into the final two weeks of the season,” said Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter.

Newberry will be on the road for their final two regular season games. This Friday, Nov.1, they will be on the road at Swansea.

