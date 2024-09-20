GAFFNEY, S.C. — Senior Stembile Chikoore scored her first goal of the season and the 16th of her career in the third quarter as the Wolves defeated Limestone 2-1 on the road in a rematch of last year’s South Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Wolves led 1-0 at the half thanks to Tasmin Bangert’s second goal of the season with 4:23 left in the first half.

Limestone tied the game at the 6:52 mark of the third quarter before Chikoore scored the game winner off a rebound with just 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Wolves used a stifling team defense in the fourth quarter to keep the Saints off the scoreboard and improve to 3-0 on the season for a second consecutive season.

Senior Kyla Cooke registered two saves to earn the victory in goal.

Newberry was picked to finish second and Limestone third in the SAC Preseason poll.

The Wolves have a week break from competition before returning to the pitch Tuesday, September 17th at Belmont Abbey.

The victory was Hannah Dave’s 70th as head coach of the Wolves (70-52).