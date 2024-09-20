CENTRAL, S.C. — Newberry College women’s soccer defeats Southern Wesleyan by the score of 1-0 to improve to a 3-0 start on the season. It is their best start for the Wolves since the 2020 season.

Isabella Tellez scored the only goal of the game late in the first half after a strong. Sarah Waller was subbed into the game at the beginning of the second half and tallied two saves to hold the Warriors scoreless.

The Wolves come back home to face Mars Hill and keep their undefeated record alive at the Smith Rd. Complex on Saturday, September 14th at 7:30pm.