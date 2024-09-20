NEWBERRY — Newberry College(0-2) falls 42-33 at home in shootout to Keiser(2-0). Setzler Field was packed again for another Wolves game played under the lights on Saturday.

The Wolves seem to take two steps forward and five steps backwards for the start of their 2024 season. Last week, their offense moved the ball well but couldn’t score enough points to help the defense out. This week, the offense held up their end of the deal and the defense didn’t.

Quarterback Reed Charpia came off the bench to account for 298 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, but the #1 ranked and defending NAIA national champion Keiser Seahawks. Izayah Whiteside got the start but was replaced in the second quarter.

Whiteside showed he could use his legs very well, but the Wolves’ at times looked one dimensional and very predictable with no threat of a passing game. Charpia changed that narrative by going 15-0f-28 for 226 passing yards and had 72 rushing yards along with two rushing touchdowns.

Keith Desassure lead the team in receptions and receiving yards. He had eight catches with 79 receiving yards.

Both teams had three-and-out offensive drives punted to start the game, but things quickly shifted. Jalen Stradford came up with an interception on the 20-yard line and returned for 80 yards to put the Wolves ahead 7-0 in the early parts of the first quarter.

The Seahawks quickly answered with a long touchdown drive of their own to tie the game at 7-7.

Both teams had a big second quarter by putting two scores on the board, but Keiser held a 21-17 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a defensive battle, but the visitors managed to put together a good drive late in the quarter that lead to a touchdown. It extended their lead to 28-17.

The Wolves answered in the opening two minutes of the final quarter with a 33-yard touchdown run by Quez Spells. The close the deficit and the visiting Seahawks held a narrow 28-24 lead.

Keiser quickly responded with a 75-yard touchdown run Andrew Brunette, He finished the day 134 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. They rushed for 279 yards as a team in this game.

Newberry was able to put some points on the board to stay within a score after Bryce Early made a 37-yard field goal. Burnette capped off his big night with a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves were able to get a score late in the game but it didn’t make much of a difference. After falling 0-2 at home to start the season, Newberry College will find themselves on the road this Saturday, Sept. 20 for a date against Tusculum.

