NEWBERRY — Newberry College volleyball(2-2) team fell 3-1 to Anderson University(2-2) in their home opener on Sept. 10th.

The Wolves took the first set by the score of 25-18. They ran into trouble in the second the set after Anderson jumped out to a 12-6 lead. Newberry kept close, being down 15-19, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done. Anderson won set two 25-18 after a kill from Kaitlyn Barret, assisted by Mia Bennett.

The third set started off with a back-and-forth battle between both squads. The Trojans went on a 7-1 after the score being tied 5-5. The visitors scored eight straight to pull out to a 20-8 lead. They won the set 25-9.

Anderson also dominated the last set as well. It started off close with the Trojans having a narrow 5-1 lead, but they pulled away on an 8-1 run to lead by 13-5. The Trojans went on to win the set 25-14.

The Wolves head on the road on Sept.17th to face Lenoir-Rhyne at 7pm for another SAC matchup.